/US sanctions three Mexican banks for playing 'vital role in laundering millions of dollars'

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday prohibited three Mexico-based financial transactions institutions, CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, under the Fentanyl Sanctions Act and the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. The first use of new sanctions was led by the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which designated the three financial firms as “primary money laundering concerns."

The classification restricts the US entities from continuing any transactions with their Mexican branches. However, the applied sanctions don't involve freezing assets and global access to US dollars, but effectively isolate the institutions from the US financial system.

Although the firms involved are not major players in Mexico’s financial industry, the US Treasury’s move may have significant consequences due to the tightly linked banking systems of Mexico and the United States, according to a report in the news agency Reuters.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) labelled the three institutions as “primary money laundering concerns,” barring US entities from engaging in transactions with their Mexican branches. While the sanctions stop short of freezing assets or entirely cutting off access to the US dollar, standard in more stringent cases, they still effectively sever these firms from the American financial network.

“This is a bold move. Being cut off from the US financial system is a death blow. It’s enormously impactful,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution, an expert in organised crime. While she acknowledged that these are mid-sized firms rather than top-tier institutions, she emphasised that the fallout would still be serious, even if it doesn't drastically disrupt cartel finances.

Institutions deny any allegations

The Treasury Department confirmed that these institutions have offered the laundering of millions of dollars for Mexican cartels for over a year, enabling payments for chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl. Meanwhile, institutions pushed back, denying the allegations. The Vector categorically rejected the claims and promised to cooperate with the authorities. In addition, Intercam also refuted the claim of alleged involvement in illicit activity, and no official response has been issued from the CIBanco end.

“Financial facilitators like CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector are enabling the poisoning of countless Americans by moving money on behalf of cartels, making them vital cogs in the fentanyl supply chain,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement released by the US Treasury Department. “Through the first use of this powerful authority, today’s actions affirm Treasury’s commitment to using all tools at our disposal to counter the threat posed by criminal and terrorist organisations trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics.”

As per Reuters, the Finance Ministry of Mexico said that in order to support the allegations, it had requested evidence from the US Treasury, but no conclusive information was received. Legal analyst Luis Manuel Perez de Acha called the decision a “bombshell,” emphasising that exclusion from US financial systems could render the affected firms virtually inoperative.