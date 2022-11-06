US privately urging Ukraine to talk to Russia: Report

The US is privately urging Ukraine to remain open to engaging in talks with Russia, as per report in the Washington Post. In its report, the newspaper cited unnamed sources who said that the American request was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to negotiating table but was a calculated attempt to ensure Ukraine maintained support of other nations.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out any discussion with Russian President Putin. This stance has caused concern across the globe where costs of food and fuel are rising.

"Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," the report quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying.

Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin "impossible" but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

The White House National Security Council had no immediate comment on the accuracy of the report published in Washington Post.

A State Department spokesperson responded: "We've said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

"The Kremlin continues to escalate this war. The Kremlin has demonstrated its unwillingness to seriously engage in negotiations since even before it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

(With inputs from agencies)

