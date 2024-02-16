US: Pricey homes on California clifftop get closer to edge following landslide

Pricey homes on a clifftop in the US state of California got closer to the edge following a landslide. According to a report by the news agency AFP on Thursday (Feb 15), the landslide in California brought tons of rock and soil crashing into the sea. Images showed three mega-mansions in the state's Dana Point perilously close to the Pacific Ocean following the rockfall.

However, the properties are still livable. The report said that the engineers assured owners that their homes were in no danger of sliding into the sea. The landslide occurred after California experienced powerful storms and heavy rain. The weather conditions led to localised flooding and travel disruption.

'Looks a lot scarier than it really is'

Speaking to local media, Lewis Bruggeman, who owns one of the homes said his property (worth $16 million) was "not threatened and it will not be" labelled uninhabitable. Bruggeman said that the administration agreed that there was no major structural issue with the house.

Photographs showed lighter sand and soil that was exposed with the tumbling of the darker cliff face, with chunks of greenery in the new crater. Authorities said that while the pictures were dramatic, there was no immediate danger.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Dana Point Mayor Jamey Federico said, "Engineers who already surveyed the home said there was no damage and there is no imminent threat to the structure, which is really good news."

"So quite frankly, it looks a lot scarier than it really is," Federico added.

Forecasters have predicted more heavy rain is expected across Southern California. Last week's rain sparked over 500 landslides of varying sizes in Los Angeles alone.