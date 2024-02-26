US politics: Ronna McDaniel officially announces her resignation as Republican National Committee chair

Ronna McDaniel on Monday (Feb 26) announced she will step down next month as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Her decision came after former president Donald Trump endorsed a new slate of leaders to direct the party.

Trump recently said that he wants to install a new handpicked leader for the national party ahead of the election this year.

Previously, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that McDaniel was his "friend". However, he added that he would be calling for changes to the committee following the South Carolina GOP primary on February 24.

The former president had endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to be the next chairman of the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair and top campaign aide Chris LaCivita to be the party's chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, McDaniel announcing her resignation said, "Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee's first small dollar grassroots donor program, strengthening our state parties through our Growing Republican Organizations to Win program, expanding the Party through minority outreach at our community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early."

"I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing," she added.

"The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition," McDaniel further said.

After the 2016 election, Trump hand-picked McDaniel to serve as RNC chair after Reince Priebus left to become his first chief of staff at the White House. She was re-elected for a fourth term in January 2023, defeating competitor Harmeet Dhillon.