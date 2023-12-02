US police on hunt for man who shoots sleeping homeless men

Los Angeles police launched a hunt for a serial killer suspected of shooting and killing three homeless people in different parts of the city over the week, a spokesperson announced Friday (Dec 1).

As the search was on, officials urged homeless people in the city to avoid sleeping alone and seek shelter at a safe place.

Police Chief Michel Moore earlier informed that the shooter was suspected of shooting the victims while they were asleep in the early morning hours.

“This is a killer preying on the unhoused,” Mayor Karen Bass was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as saying.

The incidents have raised alarm in the city’s 46,000 people strong homeless community.

Three separate incidents, three victims

The first victim was identified as a 37-year-old male, Jose Vamos. He was murdered on Sunday (Nov 26) at around 3am in the morning.

The second fatal attack came on Nov 27 at around 5 am in the morning. The attack took place in Central Division and ended in the death of Mark Digs, a 62-year-old male.

Watch: Pannun 'murder plot': White House says, 'US taking the matter seriously' × The third attack came on Nov 29 at around 2:30 am near the intersection of South Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue. A 52-year-old male fell victim to the fatal attack.

A task force has been created under the Robbery-Homicide division which includes investigators from multiple specialties.

Police in action

Moore said the police were calling in Homicide investigators from throughout the city.

"We're bringing additional investigators from specialized posts and we have placed our forensic science division on ready so that any forensic evidence that is gathered is also quickly processed and analyzed in an effort to identify the person we believe responsible for these three homicides," he said.

All three incidents connected

The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) investigators earlier said they had gathered forensic evidence which suggested that all three incidents were linked and highly likely carried out by one person.

It was not clear whether the person acted alone or had a gang working with him.

Investigators are now hunting for surveillance footage from around the crime sites.

The LAPD has described the suspect as a man who was seen in a dark-coloured sedan.