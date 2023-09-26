US pledges to provide more funds to Pacific island leaders amid growing Chinese influence

United States President Joe Biden hosted the leaders of 18 Pacific Island nations on Monday (September 25) at the White House as he offered economic aid to them in a bid to strengthen US engagement amid growing Chinese presence in the region.

During the meeting, Biden also announced formal US recognition of two new island nations, the Cook Islands and Niue. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed agreements with prime ministers from both nations and also witnessed the signing a development deal between Kiribati and the Millennium Challenge Corporation led by Alice Albright.

Kiribati is one of the most remote Pacific island states, around 4,000km southwest of Hawaii. It said that this year it plans to upgrade a former World War II airstrip with Chinese assistance.

Meanwhile, Biden talked about America's World War II campaign against Japan in the region as he spoke to the leaders. Without naming Beijing, Biden said weighed in on another kind of battle, whihc was underway.

Biden, "Like our forebears during World War II, we know that a great deal of the history of the world will be written across the Pacific over the coming years. And like them, we owe it to the next generation to write that story together."

At the welcoming ceremony, Biden said: "The United States is committed to ensuring an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, prosperous, and secure. We're committed to working with all the nations around this table to achieve that goal."

A document issued after a working lunch with the group mentioned that the US president pledged to work with Congress to provide $200 million more in funding for projects in the region with an aim at countering illegal fishing, addressing the climate issue, economic growth, and improving public health.

The document said, "These new programs and activities continue to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to work together with the Pacific Islands to expand and deepen our cooperation in the years ahead."

A joint statement said the sides agreed to hold another summit in 2025 and political engagements every two years thereafter.

