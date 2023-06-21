US overestimated value of weapons sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion: Pentagon

A spokesperson for the Pentagon said Tuesday that it overestimated the value of weapons it sent to Ukraine over the last two years by a whopping $6.2 billion. Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon’s spokeswoman revealed that the accounting error took place as military officials took into account the replacement cost rather than the book value of the weapons pulled from the Pentagon stocks to be delivered to the war-torn nation.

BREAKING: Pentagon says it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billionpic.twitter.com/GesSDyU1xV — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 20, 2023 ×

This adjustment has now led to a surplus in American coffers which the administration plans to use in future security packages meant to shore up Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia. Of $6.2 billion, there was an error of $3.6 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.6 billion in the previous year ending September 2022.

“It’s just going to go back into the pot of money that we have allocated” for the future Pentagon stock drawdowns,” the spokeswoman said.

Ukraine’s new counter-offensive against Russia

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, new developments have emerged as Ukraine launches a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's occupying forces. This move aims to reclaim the territory that has been under Russian control since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.