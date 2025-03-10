Following US hostage envoy Adam Boehler’s TV interview on Sunday (Mar 9), where he asserted that the United States was "not an agent of Israel", Tel Aviv last night "held discussions" with White House officials, The Times of Israel reported, citing a source.

Boehler, on Sunday, defended his direct talks with Hamas officials in an interview with CNN, which invited intense criticism from Israel.

Senior Israeli officials were "surprised" to hear some of Boehler's remarks.

Some of them also believed that Boehler appeared for TV interviews with an aim to send Israel a pointed message.

He then also took to his X account and issued a post clarifying some of his statements.

‘We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel’

Boehler, in an interview with CNN, defended his direct talks with Hamas officials after the revelation ignited an uneasy conversation between him and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

“I understand the consternation and the concern. I wasn’t upset,” he said, sharing details about his dialogue with Dermer.

“At the same time, we’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play,” he added.

'Helpful meeting'

Boehler said that he was confident a deal could be reached "within weeks" to free all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group.

"I think it was a very helpful meeting. It was very helpful to hear some back and forth," Boehler said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

'Nice guys'

Boehler alleged in the interview that US President Donald Trump signed off on his talks with Hamas ahead of time.

“I spoke with Ron, and I’m sympathetic. He has someone that he doesn’t know well, making direct contact with Hamas," he said.

"Maybe I would see them and say, ‘Look, they don’t have horns growing out of their head. They’re actually guys like us. They’re pretty nice guys’,” the US envoy added.

Hamas confirms multiple meetings with US

The political adviser to the Hamas chief, Taher Al-Nono, confirmed that multiple meetings occurred between Hamas leaders and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to news agency Reuters.

Nono said that the talks took place in the Qatari capital over the past week and were centred around the release of an American-Israeli dual national, who was held hostage by the Palestinian militant group in war-torn Gaza.

"Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people," Nono said.

(With inputs from agencies)