US National Guard medical teams deployed in some areas in California amid virus surge

California deployed National Guard medical units in some areas to help hospitals hit with staff shortages. The Delta virus has hit rural areas in California with several hospitals being overwhelmed with patients.

California's governor had earlier declared that coronavirus vaccines will be made compulsory for all students.

Governor Gavin Newsom had declared that kids would require vaccines in order to attend school as he emphasised getting over vaccine hesitancy.

The US has allowed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 16 and over, however, Newsom announced that once the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) regulators grant approval to vaccinate kids in the 12 and above category the vaccine requirement will come into place.

Newsom conceded that people were "exhausted" by the pandemic even as the US recorded over 700,000 COVID-19 fatalities recently.

Pfizer has submitted its data to the FDA to inoculate children aged five to 11 as the country continues to battle the virus.

Reports say the United States is averaging 106,400 coronavirus cases daily and 1,476 deaths over a seven day period even as it has scaled up virus tests.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 55 per cent of Americans have been fully vaccinated even as it faces a resurgence of the Delta variant.

Reports say vaccination campaigns which were at its peak earlier in the year has slowed even as Republican governors in Texas and Florida have sought to ban mandatory mask-wearing in their states.

