/US military 'completes' Iran strikes; IRGC retaliates with Bahrain base attack

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it had completed “self-defence” strikes against Iran on June 9 following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said its forces carried out precision strikes at the direction of the Commander in Chief.

"CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defence, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," the statement said.

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It added, "U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression".

The operation comes after the US launched multiple waves of strikes on Iran, which it described as "self-defence strikes" and a "proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression" following the helicopter incident in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump blamed Tehran's military for the downing and vowed a "powerful response".

Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing US officials, reported that a "Third wave of attack against the Islamic Republic" was underway during the escalation.

Iran claims strike on US base in Bahrain

In response to strikes, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they had targeted a US base in Bahrain in response to the attacks on Iranian territory.

The IRGC said US forces had carried out strikes on several locations in Iran, including Jask, Sirik and Qeshm, under what it called false pretexts.

"The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city," the Guards said in a statement quoted by Iranian media.

"In response to the enemy's vicious move, the IRGC naval fighters launched a drone strike on the Bahraini 5th Navy at 2:30 am (2300 GMT Tuesday)," it added.

The Guards warned of "heavier responses" if attacks continue, signalling further escalation in regional tensions as both sides continue to exchange claims of strikes.

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