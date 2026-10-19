/US midterms: From Kash Patel to Harmeet Dhillon, Indian-American officials face scrutiny

The 2026 US midterm election schedule concludes on Nov 3. Early voting for the midterm elections is underway and as of October 19, 2026, tracker data from NBC News revealed that more than 9.5 million early ballots have already been cast nationwide. This total consists of roughly 6.8 million mail-in ballots and 2.8 million in-person vote.

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While Indian-American politicians, administration aides, and voters are emerging as a pivotal force, but they face severe internal friction. Data from the late-2026 Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) indicates that his administration's strict new immigration policies are causing a sharp political reversal. Kash Patel at the FBI, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Harmeet Dhillon at the Department of Justice (DOJ) find themselves navigating intense institutional and public battles.

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Kash Patel is navigating tough times after being confirmed as the first Indian American and Hindu to lead the FBI. Though he took the office promising rigorous constitutional oversight and an aggressive mandate to "drain the swamp." Patel faces heavy internal friction. Current and former agents have publicly scrutinized his decision-making and personal travel. Furthermore, Patel has expressed frustration with his own diaspora, stating in interviews that he feels "forsaken and vilified by Indian Americans" who refuse to back him due to partisan political differences.

. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya — Director of the NIH and Acting CDC Director was sworn in on April 1, 2025, to oversee the nation’s $48 billion medical research portfolio, the Stanford-trained epidemiologist was appointed to deliver on the administration’s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



Bhattacharya’s duties expanded dramatically when he was also tapped to serve as the acting director of the CDC, concentrating an unprecedented amount of public health power into his hands. He continues to balance implementing sweeping structural changes while answering critics of his pandemic-era policies (such as the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration).



Congressional critics are leveraging health agency oversight to intensely scrutinize biosecurity standards, Fauci-era institutional handovers, and taxpayer-funded virus research. A critical Congress stands to threaten the NIH’s massive budget if his programmatic shifts stray too far from traditional scientific consensus.