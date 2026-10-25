/US midterms countdown: Record ad spending, costliest Senate races and top battlegrounds

The US Midterm 2026 countdown has began and the political advertising spending for the midterm election cycle this year has reached a record high, surpassing $10 billion as of last week. The media tracking group AdImpact has projected to reach $11.6 billion by Election Day. The previous midterm spending record was set in 2022 at $8.9 billion, and the 2024 presidential cycle saw some $11.2 billion spent on ads.

Texas Senate race: $500 million

Texas is one of the most closely watched Senate races. October polling shows that James Talarico has the chance to become the state’s first Democratic Senator since 1993. A win in the state would deal a critical blow to Republicans’ grip on the upper chamber of Congress. He’s at 51 per cent against Republican Ken Paxton according to CBS/YouGov polling from Oct. 8-16. Combined ad spending and airtime reservations have surpassed $500 million, according to AdImpact.

The Ohio Senate race in 2024 reached $542.7 million. Republicans have spent nearly $270 million to support Jon Husted, while Democrats have spent over $180 million in support of Sherrod Brown.

Key Battlegrounds: Key Senate races

Texas: Democrat James Talarico is challenging the incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, turning this into a highly visible, expensive battleground.

Ohio (Special Election): Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is running against the appointed incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted, who took office after JD Vance vacated the seat to become Vice President.

North Carolina: Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper is facing off against Republican candidate Michael Whatley for the seat left vacant by retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek is challenging incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson in a state that has tightly compressed into a margin-of-error race.

Michigan: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces former Republican Representative Mike Rogers for the open seat vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Maine: Democratic challenger Troy Jackson is locked in a competitive race against longtime incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Georgia: Incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff is defending his seat against a challenge from Republican Representative Mike Collins.

Alaska: Democrat Mary Peltola is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

Kansas: Democrat Adam Hamilton is running against incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall.

New Hampshire: Democrat Chris Pappas is running against Republican challenger John Sununu for the seat opened by retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Key Battlegrounds: Key House races