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US midterms countdown: Record ad spending, costliest Senate races and top battlegrounds

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 14:48 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 14:48 IST
US midterms countdown: Record ad spending, costliest Senate races and top battlegrounds

US midterm ad spending has crossed a record $10 billion Photograph: (AFP)

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US midterm ad spending has crossed a record $10 billion and is projected to hit $11.6 billion by Election Day. Texas and Ohio Senate races have topped $500 million and $450 million respectively, while key House battlegrounds include Pennsylvania, Colorado, New York and Washington.

The US Midterm 2026 countdown has began and the political advertising spending for the midterm election cycle this year has reached a record high, surpassing $10 billion as of last week. The media tracking group AdImpact has projected to reach $11.6 billion by Election Day. The previous midterm spending record was set in 2022 at $8.9 billion, and the 2024 presidential cycle saw some $11.2 billion spent on ads.

Texas Senate race: $500 million

Texas is one of the most closely watched Senate races. October polling shows that James Talarico has the chance to become the state’s first Democratic Senator since 1993. A win in the state would deal a critical blow to Republicans’ grip on the upper chamber of Congress. He’s at 51 per cent against Republican Ken Paxton according to CBS/YouGov polling from Oct. 8-16. Combined ad spending and airtime reservations have surpassed $500 million, according to AdImpact.

The Ohio Senate race in 2024 reached $542.7 million. Republicans have spent nearly $270 million to support Jon Husted, while Democrats have spent over $180 million in support of Sherrod Brown.

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Key Battlegrounds: Key Senate races

  • Texas: Democrat James Talarico is challenging the incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, turning this into a highly visible, expensive battleground.
  • Ohio (Special Election): Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is running against the appointed incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted, who took office after JD Vance vacated the seat to become Vice President.
  • North Carolina: Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper is facing off against Republican candidate Michael Whatley for the seat left vacant by retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis.
  • Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek is challenging incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson in a state that has tightly compressed into a margin-of-error race.
  • Michigan: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces former Republican Representative Mike Rogers for the open seat vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.
  • Maine: Democratic challenger Troy Jackson is locked in a competitive race against longtime incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.
  • Georgia: Incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff is defending his seat against a challenge from Republican Representative Mike Collins.
  • Alaska: Democrat Mary Peltola is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.
  • Kansas: Democrat Adam Hamilton is running against incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall.
  • New Hampshire: Democrat Chris Pappas is running against Republican challenger John Sununu for the seat opened by retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Key Battlegrounds: Key House races

  • Pennsylvania's 10th District: In one of the country's most heavily watched frontline House races, former news anchor Janelle Stelson (D) is challenging the deeply conservative incumbent Representative Scott Perry (R)
  • Colorado's 8th District: Republican incumbent Gabe Evans is defending this highly competitive northern Denver suburban seat against Democratic State Representative Manny Rutinel.
  • Florida's 22nd District: In a heavily redrawn toss-up district, Republican Marine veteran Casey Askar faces Democratic educator Pia Dandiya for an open seat previously won by Donald Trump in 2024.
  • Iowa's 1st District: Incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is locked in a fierce rematch against Democrat Christina Bohannan in a race heavily impacted by severe economic anxiety in farm country.
  • Iowa's 3rd District: Incumbent Republican Zach Nunn is defending a tight seat against Democratic challenger Sarah Trone Garriott.
  • Montana's 1st District: In a deep-red seat that unexpectedly shifted to a toss-up, Republican Aaron Flint is facing populist Democratic union leader Sam Forstag.
  • Nebraska's 2nd District: Republican Brinker Harding is fighting to hold this Omaha-based swing seat against Democratic challenger Denise Powell.
  • New York's 17th District: Moderate Republican incumbent Mike Lawler is walking a bipartisan line to defend his seat against Democratic challenger Cait Conley.
  • North Carolina's 1st District: Incumbent Democrat Don Davis is fighting a tough defensive battle against Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout following state redistricting changes.
  • Washington's 3rd District: Incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is fighting for survival against Republican John Braun in a split-ticket district that voted for Trump at the presidential level.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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