/US midterm elections 2026: Why are farm belt seats, China's agriculture working group suddenly in play for polls?

Farmers are a key voting group for Republicans in the ongoing US midterm election in 2026; however, their votes could be on the line, with the Iran war and President Trump’s tariff and trade wars driving up production costs along with diesel and fertiliser prices. The Trump administration has been coming out with financial assistance packages and projects for farmers in hopes of raising the electorate in next week’s midterm elections.



In farm-heavy states such as Ohio, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, Republican candidates for the House and Senate are running into surprisingly close contests this midterm cycle. Several have pushed back against the Trump administration and lawmakers in Washington, urging action on farmers’ climbing expenses. While Trump secured 69 per cent of the rural vote in 2024, newer polling suggests that this voting bloc has grown dissatisfied with how things have gone for them since he took office.



Meanwhile, a few developments in the 2026 midterm cycle have been as unexpected as Republican vulnerability in America’s farm heartland. In 2024, Trump carried Ohio by 11 points, Iowa by 13, Kansas by 16, and Nebraska by 20, and yet Republican Senate candidates in all four states now face unexpectedly competitive races, as farmers question whether his policies have actually helped the rural economy.

US-China trade

The roots of that doubt trace back to the US-China trade rupture. Between March 2025 and February 2026, the breakdown in trade relations cost American agriculture nearly $15 billion in exports, roughly $1.2 billion each in Iowa and Illinois, with Kansas and Nebraska losing between $500 million and $900 million. Before the trade war, nearly 28 per cent of all US soybean production was shipped to China, making the crop especially exposed when Beijing retaliated against American tariffs.



Washington has since moved to repair the damage. In November, Trump struck a deal with Xi Jinping committing China to buy at least 25 million metric tons of soybeans annually through 2028, and a follow-up summit added a pledge of at least $17 billion in broader agricultural purchases. By mid-October, Chinese state buyers had booked large new rounds of soybean cargoes, pushing purchases for the 2026-27 marketing year toward roughly 15 million metric tons against a 25-million-ton target.