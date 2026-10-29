/US judge rejects Trump bid to block California from counting 20,000 mail ballots of alleged non-citizens

A US judge on Wednesday (Oct 28) rejected a request by the Justice Department to temporarily block California from counting mail ballots for the November 3 midterm elections received from people on a list of more than 20,000 registered voters the Trump administration alleges are likely noncitizens.
The decision marks the latest setback for President Donald Trump's effort to boost the federal government's role in elections ahead of the midterms, with his Republican Party locked in a tight battle to retain control of both houses of Congress.
(More to follow)