Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US judge rejects Trump bid to block California from counting 20,000 mail ballots of alleged non-citizens

US judge rejects Trump bid to block California from counting 20,000 mail ballots of alleged non-citizens

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 07:26 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 07:26 IST
US judge rejects Trump bid to block California from counting 20,000 mail ballots of alleged non-citizens

People extract ballots from their envelopes and prepare them to be scanned for counting in the Vote-By-Mail Processing Boards area at the Orange County Registrar of Voters Facility on October 28, 2026 in Santa Ana, California. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A US judge rejected a Justice Department request to block California from counting mail ballots from more than 20,000 voters the Trump administration alleges are likely noncitizens.

A US judge on Wednesday (Oct 28) rejected a request by the Justice Department to temporarily block California from counting mail ballots for the November 3 midterm elections received from people on a list of more than 20,000 registered voters the Trump administration alleges are likely noncitizens.

The decision marks the latest setback for President Donald Trump's effort to boost the federal government's role in elections ahead of the midterms, with his Republican Party locked in a tight battle to retain control of both houses of Congress.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

Trending Topics