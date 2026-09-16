/US midterm elections 2026: When is election day and how do you register to vote? All you need to know

US midterm elections take place halfway through a president’s four-year term, which is why they are known as ‘midterms’. According to the US Vote Foundation, these elections are held two years after a presidential election and take place across all 50 states. The President and Vice President, however, are not on the ballot.

What is decided in a midterm election?

According to US Vote Foundation, the entire composition of Congress is at stake during a midterm election. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested, while roughly one-third of the 100 seats in the Senate are also up for election. Beyond the federal races, voters in many states may also decide contests for governor, state legislatures, judges and other local offices. State-specific ballot measures may also appear on voters’ ballots.

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How does one registers to vote?

According to usa.gov, voters can start the registration process through vote.gov by selecting their state or territory. The website provides information on whether voters can register online, by mail or in person through their local election office. Other registration options include downloading the National Mail Voter Registration Form, contacting local government offices, visiting a department of motor vehicles, or reaching out to state and county public assistance offices, including SNAP agencies.

US citizens living overseas, service members stationed abroad and eligible family members can register and request absentee ballots through the Federal Voting Assistance Program. According to the US Election Assistance Commission, eligibility requirements differ from state to state. Generally, voters must:

Be a US citizen

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

Meet applicable residency requirements

What is the last day to register to vote?

There is no nationwide voter-registration deadline that applies to every state. According to information from the US Election Assistance Commission, some states permit voters to register on Election Day, while others set deadlines as much as 30 days before the election. The US Vote Foundation also maintains state-specific election dates and registration deadlines for the 2026 midterm elections. Voters should check their state election office or official election calendar to confirm the registration deadline that applies to them.

What documents are needed to register?

Voter-registration documentation requirements vary by state. In many cases, voters may need a driver’s license or state-issued identification. Depending on state rules, people without those forms of identification may be able to use other documents, such as a bank statement or utility bill. Voters should check with their state election office for the exact documentation requirements.

What are the 2026 midterm elections?

The 2026 US midterm elections involve two major stages of voting: primary elections and the general election.

Midterm primary elections

Primary elections take place on different dates in different states and begin earlier in the year. Primaries determine which candidates will represent political parties in various races. Voters should consult the relevant state election calendar for the exact date of their primary.

2026 general election