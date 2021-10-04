US Marines deployed in Afghanistan finally return home

In a hearty welcome, US Marines, who were deployed in Afghanistan, could be seen getting flanked by family and friends on their arrival at the home base on Sunday.

These Marines belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment. Nine Marines from their battalion had lost their lives while defending the Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack, which killed at least 13 US service members and scores of Afghans on August 26.

Although the media personnel were not given access to the returning service members or their families by the Marine Corps, some briefly spoke on their return.

In order to protect the airport in the war-torn country, these Marines and other security personnel from the US carried out several operations. They screened people, maintained security, checked baggage and finally, evacuated thousands of people in just a few days.

Not just this, they also cared for several Afghan newborns while carrying out their duties.

It was one of the most chaotic US airlifts. In it, eventually 124,000 people were evacuated out of the country. It included US citizens, Afghans, who aided the US war effort and their families.

(With inputs from agencies)