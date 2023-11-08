US man accused of keeping five-year-old in secret compartment of closet arrested

A northwest Arkansas man, who has been accused of keeping a five-year-old girl in a secret compartment in his closet, was arrested. The arrest was made after the police found the child in the closet which was nailed shut. The authorities said that police officers were there to assist the state officials who were trying to take custody of the minor.

Last week on Thursday, police officers paid a visit to the man's house so that they could help DHS take custody of the girl. But he denied that she was there.

The man, identified as John Thompson and hails from Tontitown, later agreed to show where the girl was when more police officers arrived.

As reported by local media outlets, police heard a banging noise when they went inside the home. Then the $0-year-old Thompson led police into a closet and moved some boxes.

The incident report said: "Jon moved some boxes and then had to pull a board that was nailed to the wall to get access to a small space behind the closet wall."

"Jon admitted to concealing … inside the compartment so DHS would not take custody," it said.