US: Man accused of attacking lawmaker Maryam Khan tried to kiss her, say cops

A man accused of attacking Connecticut lawmaker Maryam Khan outside a Muslim prayer service first made lewd comments about her and then tried to kiss her, the news agency Associated Press reported on Friday (June 30) citing the police. The attack happened on Wednesday when Khan, a Democrat, was attending a service celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday at Hartford’s XL Center arena with about 4,000 people.

In a report, the police said that Khan was taking photographs with her family outside the arena when she was approached by Andrey Desmond who directed a sexual statement at her.

Desmond then followed Khan when she tried to walk away from him, put his arm around her neck, and tried to kiss her, the report said. As she pulled away, Desmond slapped her across the face and let go of her neck, causing her to fall to the ground. Khan suffered minor injuries. Desmond was chased down and held by two bystanders. Attacker charged The police report said that Desmond was ordered held in lieu of a $250,000 bond at his arraignment Thursday on charges including misdemeanour assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace, and interfering with police. He is due back in court on July 17. The incident remains under investigation.

Maryam Khan, meanwhile, told cops that she did not know Desmond. In a statement, House Democratic leaders said they spoke to Khan and while she appreciated the support she was receiving, she also requested privacy.

“It is disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked by peaceful prayer,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said.

Earlier, Farhan Memon, the chair of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, urged law enforcement to investigate "a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations."

“All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity,” Memon said in a statement.

