The United States has lost a second fighter jet that went overboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier on Tuesday, NBC News reported. The jet went into the Red Sea after it failed to land safely. The two aviators on board the two-seater F/A-18F Super Hornet ejected safely. The incident happened when it was landing around 9:45 p.m. local time.

The plane went overboard after it failed to catch the wire, known as a “failed arrestment,” one of the officials said. An investigation has been opened into the matter.

Aircraft landing on such carriers use a tail hook that grabs onto another wire to slow down. An officer said that the tail hook of this aircraft failed to catch onto the wire on the carrier and kept speeding, falling into the sea.

$67 million aircraft lost at sea

Almost eight days ago, another aircraft met a similar fate while trying to land on USS Harry S. Truman. The F/A-18E fell into the sea in the Middle East. The F/A-18E Super Hornet costs $67 million.

The aircraft, along with the tow tractor that was pulling it, fell off the deck and plunged into the sea. The office of the Navy Chief of Information in Bahrain issued a statement, which stated that a sailor suffered a minor injury in the incident. The crew on deck assessed the situation quickly and got out of the way.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” the statement said

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway,” it continued.

The aircraft was part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which consists of nine airborne squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1, the three guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 28, plus the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg. The carrier is more than 1,000 feet long and holds up to 85 planes.