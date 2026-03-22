US lawmaker moves to recognise Pakistan’s 1971 atrocities against Bangladeshi Hindus as ‘Genocide’. Details inside

A US lawmaker has introduced a resolution in Congress seeking formal recognition of the atrocities committed against Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh during March 1971 as genocide and war crimes. Greg Landsman, a Democrat, presented the resolution in the US House of Representatives, where it has reportedly been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The resolution highlights the events of March 25, 1971, when Pakistani authorities detained Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and launched a sweeping military crackdown across then-known East Pakistan. The operation, known as Operation Searchlight, allegedly involved widespread violence carried out by the Pakistani Army with support from groups linked to Jamaat-e-Islami.

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What does the resolution say?

Citing historical records, the resolution references a March 28, 1971, telegram sent by Archer Blood, which described the situation as a “selective genocide.” The message, later known as the Blood Telegram, reported systematic attacks on Bengali civilians, particularly Hindus.

The document also notes that on April 6, blood and several colleagues formally dissented against the US government's muted response, criticising its inaction despite mounting evidence of mass atrocities. According to the resolution, religious minorities, especially Hindus, were subjected to targeted violence, including killings, sexual violence, forced conversions, and displacement.