/Sheikh Hasina’s exile, the killing of Hadi, and Hindu lynching: A complete timeline of what happened between India-Bangladesh. All you need to know

Recent protests outside diplomatic missions of India and Bangladesh have caused growing tensions between the two countries, marking a significant downturn in their bilateral relations. This has happened in the backdrop of various developments involving former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s exile in India, as well as increasing security concerns that both governments have expressed.

In the past few days, both India and Bangladesh have summoned each other's envoys, leading to the shutdown of visa centers in both countries due to protests outside their respective high commissions. While protests in Bangladesh saw police stopping demonstrators marching toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, the Indian High Commission in New Delhi faced significant opposition, especially from groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), protesting the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. This protest came in the wake of the recent lynching of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Tensions have only intensified with the political unrest in Bangladesh, particularly following the death of prominent student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. His assassination sparked widespread violence, further destabilizing the country.

Here is a detailed timeline of key events that have taken place so far