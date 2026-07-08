/US launches strikes on Iran: What we know about fresh attacks

The US launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iranian targets early on Wednesday (July 8) after three commercial vessels were reportedly attacked in waters off the coast of Oman, marking another escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The strikes came after the US accused Iran of targeting civilian-crewed merchant ships near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. While the US military described the operation as a response to Iranian aggression, Tehran has warned that it will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.

What triggered the US strikes?

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began carrying out a series of "powerful strikes" against Iranian targets following attacks on three commercial vessels operating in international waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the military action was intended to impose "heavy costs" on Iran for targeting merchant ships crewed by civilians.

The US military described the alleged attacks as "unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire." However, it did not disclose which Iranian facilities or assets were targeted, and no immediate information was released regarding casualties or damage.

Explosions reported across southern Iran

Iranian media reported multiple explosions in southern parts of the country shortly after the US announcement.

According to state and semi-official media reports:

Explosions were reported near Sirik, Qeshm and Bandar Abbas.

Iranian state media said blasts were heard both east and west of Bandar Abbas.

Projectiles reportedly struck a commercial pier in Sirik.

A fishing pier in the nearby village of Ziyarat was also reportedly hit.

Seven separate explosions were reported at Sirik port.

Mehr News Agency said no military or regional authorities had immediately confirmed the cause of the explosions.

The extent of damage or possible casualties has not yet been confirmed.

Why did the US launch the operation?

CENTCOM said the strikes were a direct response to attacks on commercial shipping in the waters off Oman. In its statement, the command said the operation was aimed at imposing high costs on Iran for what it described as attacks against innocent civilian crews navigating an international waterway.