Washington

Advertisment

A federal judge in the United States (US) on Tuesday (Dec. 3) dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden after President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son.

A report by the news agency Associated Press said that US District Judge Maryellen Noreika closed the case this week before Hunter was to be sentenced.

If Hunter, 54, was sentenced, he could have faced up to 25 years in prison, though as a first-time offender, he likely would have gotten far less time or avoided prison entirely.

Advertisment

What is the case?

In September 2023, Hunter was charged by US Special Counsel David Weiss with three felonies stemming from his purchase and possession of a Colt Cobra.38 revolver in October 2018.

Also read | Congressional Republicans fume over US President Joe Biden officially pardoning his son Hunter

Advertisment

The first two charges in the case overlapped. Hunter has been accused of making a false statement material to a firearms sale and making a false statement in a firearms transaction record.

Prosecutors contended he committed a crime when he ticked a box indicating "no" next to a question asking if he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance.

The third charge is that Hunter Biden violated a law that bars users of illegal drugs or drug addicts from possessing a firearm.

Prosecutors oppose dismissal of case

The Associated Press report said that prosecutors opposed the dismissal of the gun case, arguing in court documents that a pardon shouldn’t wipe away the case “as if it never occurred.”

US District Judge Noreika's decision came after President Biden officially pardoned Hunter.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Biden said, "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

(With inputs from agencies)