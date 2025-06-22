/US joins Israel in war against Iran: 10 developments after Trump bombs Tehran nuke sites

Israel-Iran war: After claiming that he had no plans to bomb the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump joined Israel and launched an aerial strike in Iran targeting its nuclear facilities on Saturday (June 21). America struck three key nuke sites of Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in its first intervention in the ongoing Israel-Iran war that started on June 13 after Israel struck Iran. In its strike on Iran's Fordow, the US reportedly used around 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs and weapons.

Trump announced the US intervention in the war on social media after striking the nuclear facilities of Iran. The American president called the airstrikes a "very successful military operation" against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led Iran.

Since the US strike, a lot has happened in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Here is a gist of all the key developments that have happened so far in 10 points:

Trump's eerie warning



After striking Tehran, US President Donald Trump held a press briefing on Saturday (June 21) and called the strikes a "successful" military operation.

Moreover, he said the objective of the strikes was the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor terror."

The American president said that the US and Israel worked as a "team" like "no team has ever worked before." He said, "We have gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

In a straight warning, Trump said in his address, "There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.” He added that “Iran, bully of the Middle East, must now make peace."

'Historic moment for America'?

After striking Iran, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and called the bombing of Iran a "historic moment" for the US.

“I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!" Trump wrote.

US strikes with bunker buster - Trump confirms

In his address, Trump confirmed that the US had launched the attack on three nuke sites of Iran by dropping a “full payload of BOMBS” on Fordow.

After this, Fox News journalist Sean Hannity claimed that Trump spoke to him and confirmed that US used six bunker buster bombs in its strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The B-2 stealth bombers used for the mission are the only aircraft capable of carrying the 30,000-lb GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator.

US attack was a violation of international law, says Iran

After experiencing the sudden aerial strikes by the US, Iran's atomic agency said it was a violation of international law. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEA) issued a statement saying the Israeli attacks on the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic are a violation of international law. It said that the attacks by the "Zionist enemy," since the conflict escalated, targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

"Following the brutal attacks launched by the Zionist enemy over the past few days, this morning, Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran, in a brutal act that contravenes international laws, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," the organisation said in the statement.

Israel's Netanyahu hails Trump

After the US struck Iran, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the American president in a video message.

"Tonight, Trump and the US acted with a lot of strength .... America has been truly unsurpassed," Netanyahu stated.

He also added that “history will record that President Trump acted to deny the most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

The Israeli PM concluded by saying Trump’s leadership has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.

'US is not looking for regime change in Iran'

As per the American news agency, CBS News, some unnamed sources said that after bombing Iran, the Donald Trump-led administration sent a message to Khamenei saying that the American strikes were limited to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and that Washington is not looking for regime change.

The condition of Iran's nuke sites

The US strike came after nine days of continuous bombing by Israel on Iran's top nuclear facilities. The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed Iran’s nuclear programme had been set back by two years - a claim that

Tehran continues to deny.

Moreover, the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mahdi Mohammadi, said that nothing "exceptional" had happened after the US struck Iran.

"From Iran's perspective, nothing exceptional had happened. Iran had been anticipating an attack on the Fordow site for several nights, and the site had been evacuated some time ago. Even if an attack had occurred, no irreparable damage had been recorded," he said.

What was Israel's prompt reaction?

After the US strike in Iran, the Israeli Army went on to update civilian guidelines after the US strike on Iran, saying that effective immediately, all schools across the country are closed and all gatherings are banned. Only essential businesses were allowed to operate in Israel.

Netanyahu's allies react

Yoav Gallant, the former Israeli Minister for Defence, hailed Trump’s decision on social media. “President Trump took a bold decision for the United States, for Israel, for all of humanity,” Gallant wrote on the social media platform X.

“The world is now a safer place," he added.

Iran hits back

Iran's state television on Sunday (Jun 22) revealed that Tehran has launched a fresh salvo of 30 missiles at Israel— just hours after Tel Aviv's closest ally, the United States, bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in a dramatic overnight escalation. As per reports, at least 11 people have been hurt in the fresh Iranian strikes launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).