In a major backing to Israel in its war with Iran, United States has approved 'emergency' sale of 12,000 bomb casings to Israel. The Trump administration has invoked "emergency" authority to waive congressional review requirements for the deal that is worth $151.8 million.

In a statement released by the US State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs on Friday, the deal constitutes sale of 12,000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose bomb bodies weighing 1,000 pounds each, along with engineering, logistics and technical support services.

"The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel," read the statement released by the agency.

Repkon USA, a company based based in Garland, Texas will be the principal contractor for the proposed sale which has been approved by waiving congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act.

Regional tensions after the joint US-Israeli war on Iran launched on February 28 has forced the US administration to take this step.

How was Khamenei killed?

The war has so far claimed 1,300 lives, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and senior military officials.

Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was “martyred at his workplace in the Leader's Residence” during the attack by US and Israeli forces.