/US influencer killed by estranged husband weeks after accusing him of 'pedophilia' on TikTok

A social media influencer was reportedly killed by her estranged husband less than two weeks after she uploaded a video on TikTok accusing him of being a paedophile, according to police and court records. Police indicated that the 43-year-old woman, identified as Sara Gilson, also known as Sara Duffey, was discovered dead with a gunshot wound.



She was found dead alongside her 48-year-old estranged husband, Jeremiah Shawn Duffey, at their home in Collinsville, a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the US, on Thursday night. Investigators suspected that Duffey shot Gilson before ending his own life. However, the case is still under investigation.



The deaths occurred weeks after Gilson had filed for a protective order on 10 June to keep Duffey away from the family residence. Court documents indicate that the same day, another woman also sought a protective order, alleging Duffey had acted inappropriately towards her teenage daughter. The legal filings cited by The Oklahoman claim a fellow youth basketball coach reportedly witnessed Duffey kissing and touching the girl inappropriately.

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How did the whole incident unfold?

The filings additionally allege that the teenager later confided in her mother that Duffey had sent her inappropriate texts, invited her to his hotel room during basketball trips, and paid her money to stay silent. These claims were subsequently reported to police in Owasso, Oklahoma.



In her own court filing, Gilson cited the allegations against Duffey and further claimed that he had access to guns, had threatened suicide and had "gone on the run". After a month, on 11 July, Gilson posted a sombre TikTok video on her account with tens of thousands of followers. Seated silently in a chair, on-screen text read: "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a paedophile."



"I wish I were joking," she wrote in the caption. Twelve days later, that post, nearly at 11.15 pm on Thursday, police received a 911 call originating from inside the Collinsville home. Dispatchers reported hearing a woman screaming, followed by a sound resembling a gunshot, before the line went dead. Shortly after, a young boy called 911 from a neighbour's house, telling dispatchers that his stepfather had shot his mother, according to police.