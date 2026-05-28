Hours after striking Iran yet again after failing to sign a deal, the Trump administration placed additional sanctions on Iran to put economic pressure on the Islamic Republic, AP reported. The sanctions were announced on Wednesday (May 27) after US military carried out new strikes on Iran, targeting a military site in Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city. The sanctions have been imposed on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority and any person or entity cooperating with the agency, that approves transit in the strait and charges tolls.
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What is Persian Gulf Strait Authority
A week ago, Iran set up a new maritime regulatory mechanism called the Persian Gulf Strait Authority and declared that "Iranian armed forces oversight" controls more than 22,000 sq km (8,800 sq miles), extending into the territorial waters of Oman and the UAE. The new authority added that all transit through the strait "requires coordination with and authorization from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority". It said that it aims to tighten control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz by regulating vessel movement, enforcing permit-based transit rules, and requiring ships to share detailed cargo and crew information. Tehran has also hinted at transit fees and warned that unauthorized passage could be treated as illegal. Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard defended the new oversight system, warning that ships must use the designated transit corridor through the strategic waterway. Tehran warned that vessels deviating from the route could face attacks and other risks.
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What Trump said about a deal with Iran?
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Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed Iran was “negotiating on fumes” and suggested a deal could be close despite rising tensions. “They want very much to make a deal,” he said, adding that the US was still dissatisfied with the current negotiations and warning that Washington may “finish the job” if talks fail. Hours after the cabinet meeting, US Central Command (Centcom) said that its forces also shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones "that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz". The site in Bandar Abbas was struck as it was about to launch a fifth drone, Centcom said. Iranian media reported that explosions were heard to the east of the city. A viral note of Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent shows that it is Operation Economic Fury.