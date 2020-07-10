US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials over 'abuse' of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang

The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four senior officials of the ruling political party of the People's Republic of China for alleged human rights abuses targeting minority Muslim ethnic group Uighur of Xinjiang.

Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary for the Xinjiang region is also one of the officials.

The United States has barred these senior officials from entering America. This decision is the latest of a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic and trade.

The US Treasury Department did not specify why the sanctions were imposed, though the United States is seeking to ratchet up pressure on China at a time of heightened tensions over that country’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang and Beijing’s new national security law for Hong Kong.

Earlier on July 8, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing what he called human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Tibetan areas, said the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to the region by US diplomats, journalists and tourists.

