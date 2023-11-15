US House passes stopgap bill in a step towards averting government shutdown

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 14) passed a stopgap spending bill aimed at averting holiday-season government shutdown. The bill will now move to the Senate and when passed, will go to President Joe Biden for his assent. The government funding runs dry this Friday, November 17.

The threat of government shutdown isn't completely averted but passage of the stopgap spending bill is a step towards the direction to avert such an event that would leave government workers without money just around Thanksgiving and Congress not being able to address Ukraine and Israel situation.

The bill pushes the problem until January 2024. The passage of the bill in the House needed support from Democratic Party lawmakers as a section of Republicans opposed the bill.

It is expected that the bill would have a smoother sailing in US Senate.

The right flank within the Republican Party made its presence felt as there were 90 votes against the bill. The opposition from within the Republican Party was a major sticky point

However, wide support from the Democrats pushed the bill past the finishing line.

"House Democrats have repeatedly articulated that any continuing resolution must be set at the fiscal year 2023 spending level, be devoid of harmful cuts and free of extreme right-wing policy riders," Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, announcing his support.

"The continuing resolution before the House today meets that criteria."

The passage of the bill was also seen as a test of newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership. He assumed the post after far-right within the Republican Party ousted Kevin McCarthy, Johnson's predecessor.

The choosing of a new speaker was not smooth and the House of Representatives was left paralysed for three weeks.