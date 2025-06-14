/US helped Israel deflect Iran's retaliatory strikes as Israel warns ‘Tehran will pay a price’

The United States military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, according to US officials quoted by Reuters and Associated Press. The interceptions were reportedly carried out using ground-based defence systems. Fighter jets and naval destroyers have not been used so far, although they played a role in earlier attacks, officials said.

The Pentagon had recently positioned several military assets in the region, including Navy destroyers off the Israeli coast, in anticipation of aerial attacks following Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran. NBC News reported that these defences were intended to counter expected retaliation.

The US has around 40,000 troops stationed across the Middle East, equipped with air defence systems, fighter jets and naval vessels capable of intercepting aerial threats.

Iran warns US after Israeli airstrikes

Tehran reacted strongly after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory on 13 June. Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in the country, to issue a warning to Washington.

Iran cautioned the US against interfering with its right to defend itself and warned against support for Israel during any counterattack.

Despite former US President Donald Trump claiming he knew the details of Israel’s strike beforehand, the Biden administration maintains that it was not involved in the operation.

Israeli cities hit after Iran’s second wave of missile strikes

Following its first wave of attack, Iran launched a second wave of missile strikes towards Israel. Israel’s air defence systems intercepted most of them, but some missiles managed to hit populated areas.

Around 40 people were taken to hospitals across Israel, with two reported to be in critical condition.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the strike, noting that most missiles were intercepted or failed to reach their targets. “There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations,” he said on X.

The escalation began after Israel’s massive airstrike on 13 June, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites. According to Iranian sources, four senior officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami, were killed.