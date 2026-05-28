/US health blockade: Only 3 researchers at WHO meetings, all barred from speaking

The Trump administration has barred US officials responsible for research on infectious disease threats from speaking to the World Health Organisation (WHO) unless granted permission by senior staff. A CNN report states that individuals at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases can no longer speak directly with the UN World Health Organisation. This means they will be left out of discussions on virus outbreaks. The gag order comes at a time when two viruses have created major health emergencies. The hantavirus ravaged a cruise ship, while DR Congo is battling an Ebola crisis driven by a novel variant. The officials were reportedly offered some relaxation following the Ebola outbreak.

No more than 3 people can join virtual WHO meetings

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CNN reported that a May 18 email from a senior NIAID official to staff directs a small group to attend virtual WHO meetings only in a "listening capacity". All follow-ups will be handled by NIAID’s parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services. Following the release of the report, the number of NIAID staff members permitted to attend has reportedly risen to 30. “We’ll be operating in the same manner for Ebola as we have been doing for Hantavirus, assembling a small group of experts — no more than three — to participate,” the email tells the officials, adding that legitimate research questions or countermeasure testing ideas should be taken up through the “proper chain of command.”

Positions lying vacant in US health bodies

The sources told the publication that such measures are unheard of during a US response to emerging public health emergencies. Earlier this year, under Donald Trump, the US pulled out of major global health forums, including the WHO. Many US health agencies are operating with interim heads, and several senior positions are lying vacant. Some of them are the director of the infectious disease agency, the surgeon general, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, the deputy health secretary, and the head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

No Surgeon General and CDC Director