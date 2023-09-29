US: Hawaii Army base put under lockdown as armed man flees after threatening soldiers

An Army base in Hawaii was put under lockdown on Thursday ( Sep 28) after an armed man got into a scuffle with soldiers and then ran away. There were unconfirmed reports of shots being fired inside the base, as per the New York Times.

However, Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for US Army Garrison Hawaii stressed that those reports were not true.

Residents of Schofield Barracks were asked to take shelter and subsequently, a nearby Wheeler Army Airfield was also put under lockdown. However, authorities later lifted the warning for Schofield Barracks as they said "threat was no longer on the base".

Schofield Barracks is on Oahu, about 32 kilometres north of Honolulu. It hosts the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

Authorities are still trying to locate the man.

What happened?

A man dressed as a civilian and armed with a handgun first “tried to allegedly talk with soldiers.”

Donnelly said, “I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff, but someone confronted him, and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible.”

Hunt still on

A Honolulu Police Department SWAT team and military police were sweeping the base for the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-10 light-skinned male in his 20s or 30s wearing a button-down Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans with Nike sneakers, the authorities said.

Authorities are treating it as an “active shooter situation.”