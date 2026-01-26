/US greets India on Republic Day, Rubio talks about 'real results': Is he hinting at trade deal?

On the occasion of India's Republic Day, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended wishes to the country and spoke about a range of things including Quad cooperation. In his message, he spoke about ‘real results’ that both the countries can achieve from ‘close cooperation’ on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies. His message comes at a time when India-US trade deal is in limbo with New Delhi clearly stating that it won't compromise with domestic interests and Washington stating that it would want a deal that under the larger theme of “America first.”

In his statement, Rubio said, “The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the U.S.-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region.” He added that he is looking forward to working together to advance shared objectives between the two countries. "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio added on Monday (Jan 26).

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, as it marks 76 years of the Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. This year, the theme of the R-Day is celebrating the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt message to the nation, hoping that this day becomes a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory. He also hoped that the day will infuse new energy and enthusiasm into the lives of the citizens.

What is Rubio hinting at?