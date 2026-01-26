Who are the 'Special Guests' of Republic Day 2026? How are they different from Chief Guests?

This year, 53 diverse categories of individuals will be present. The most prominent ones are Lakhpati Didis, Panchayat Leaders, Artisans, Scientists and researchers from ISRO, Founders of successful startups and researchers in emerging fields like Semicon India and Bio-E3, Leaders of companies supported under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (SIGHT Program), Top-performing farmers under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission, Top 100 students from the Veer Gatha 5.0 project who created tributes to gallantry award winners, Leaders and beneficiaries from the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and ASHA and MyBharat volunteers.