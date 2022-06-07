US government orders seizure of aircraft owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

Amid crackdown on Russian oligarchs, the US government ordered the seizure of two aircraft owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The US justice department said the two aircraft - Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650ER - violated US export controls.

However, reports claim the aircraft are out of reach of US enforcement even though "active steps" are being taken by authorities to track and seize them.

The US warrant said the Boeing and the Gulfstream each were flown from a foreign country to Russia.

"The Boeing was flown to Russia on March 4, 2022 without a BIS license and without a license exception, and is now in the United Arab Emirates," it said.

According to the filing, the Gulfstream was flown to Russia on March 12-15 and remains in the country.

The seizure warrant further said that the Boeing and Gulfstream were owned by Roman Abramovich through a "series of shell companies in Cyprus, Jersey and the British Virgin Islands."

The Boeing is reportedly worth approximately $350 million and the Gulfstream is worth approximately $60 million, the US authorities informed.

