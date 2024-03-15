US, G7 warn Iran not to give ballistic missiles to Russia for Ukraine war, threaten new sanctions

The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Friday (March 15) issued a statement warning Iran to not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia for its offensive against Ukraine or else face new sanctions.

The sanctions could include a ban on Iran Air flights to Europe, said a senior US official on Friday (March 15).

"Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran," the G7 leaders said in a statement.

"We are extremely concerned about reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology," the statement said.

"We call on Iran not to do so, as it would add to regional destabilization and represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia's war in Ukraine," the G7 said, adding that Tehran had already provided Russia with drones that it had used against civilians.

US issues warning

The United States also warned the Islamic Republic not to proceed with the transfer of missiles.

As per the news agency Reuters, the official said that one of the options under consideration "would have the effect of ending flights from Iran Air, its flagship state-owned carrier, into Europe - the point being, this is not business as usual."

The official, as per news agency Reuters, said that while the United States could not confirm reports of the transfer of missiles from Iran to Russia, it was clear that Tehran did make efforts to advance negotiations with Moscow on the ballistic projectiles.

The restrictions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on Iran's export of some missiles, drones and other technologies expired in the month of October last year.

However, the EU and US retained sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program amid concerns over exports of weapons to its proxies in the Middle East and to Russia.

The United States has claimed that Iran has already provided Russia with drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition that has been used by Moscow in its offensive against Ukraine.