US: Frisco city to get a Universal Theme Park soon, check what's in store for kids, families

The theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal, Universal Parks & Resorts, has purchased land on the Dallas North Tollway for a brand-new, family-friendly park and hotel. The theme park will be in Frisco, a city in Collin and Denton counties in the US state of Texas. The Universal theme will have a lot in store, making the theme park and hotel unique for kids. It will have a sizable cast of superheroes, television icons, and legendary movie actors in Collin County. So when will the place be opened and what can you expect from it? Will it be as big as the sprawling parks of Orlando and Los Angeles? Scroll on to know everything about the theme park and the hotel.

Location of Frisco theme park, and hotel project

The Frisco theme park and hotel project will be located in Fields, a construction site for the real-estate development company Fields development. Fields development is a $10 billion mega-development project and this theme park and hotel will be a part of it. Universal Parks & Resorts, an Orlando-based company bought a site in Fields for the project in December using a shell company based in Delaware. The company announced the plans for the Frisco project on Wednesday.

What all the Frisco theme park have?

In addition to a 300-room hotel, the park will have four or five interactive attractions with Universal themes. According to Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, the project would have immersive activities that will make it a one or two-day destination that will appeal to families.

Though it is not going to be as big as Universal Studio's Orlando and Los Angeles theme parks, the Frisco theme park development will be a charming small attraction for young families. Woodbury also added that the park attractions will be built around a lush landscaped environment.

According to the agreement with Fields developers, the project at the northeast corner of the tollway and Panther Creek Parkway would also contain shops and dining arrangements. When inviting media to the news conference on Wednesday, Frisco authorities termed the project as a significant economic and tourism development.

When will Frisco theme park be opened?

The Frisco project's timeline was not provided by Universal officials however, as per the property transaction documents, the company intends to open the park in the next four years.