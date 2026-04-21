/US forces direct 28 vessels to turn back or return to port after Iran blocks port - What's happening

US forces have ordered 28 vessels to turn around or return to port after the blockade of Iranian ports started on April 13, according to the US Central Command, which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East. The statement followed after Washington had maintained a naval blockade since last week. The US move by Tehran has been described as a violation of a ceasefire.

Tensions escalated soon after Iran said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was reopened to maritime traffic; however, it reversed the decision a day later, restricting vessel movements and citing unmet US obligations under a two-week ceasefire deal, which is scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

Trump accuses Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement

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US President Donald Trump has also accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement “multiple times.” Last week, he also said that the naval blockade would continue“in full force and effect” until negotiations with Tehran were complete. Overnight, US forces have also boarded a crude-oil tanker in the Indo-Pacific region, sanctioned for working with Iran.