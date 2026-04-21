/Iran not ready for talks yet? Pakistan says no official confirmation on Iranian delegation

Amid speculations whether the second round of peace talks between US and Iran will take place or not before the ceasefire ends on Wednesday, Pakistan said that it is yet to receive any official confirmation from the Iranian side, however, Islamabad is in constant touch with Iranian officials in this regard.

"Formal response from Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad peace talks is still awaited," said Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who further added, "Pakistan as the mediator is in constant touch with Iranians and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue."

Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran has occasionally been saying it has "no plans for the next round" of peace talks. However, it has neither denied completely that it would not attend the talks in Islamabad to end the war.

A statement released by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday spoke about "deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US government.

"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," said Pezeshkian in a post on X.

"Adherence to commitments is the logic that justifies any kind of dialogue. In addition to the deep historical distrust in Iran toward the background of the U.S. government's behavior and performance, the non-constructive and contradictory approach of U.S. officials in recent days carries a bitter message: they seek Iran's surrender. The people of Iran will not bow to coercion," said the Iranian president further.

Iranian military commander Seyed Majid Moosavi also said "Iran does not trust negotiations with you. "He also warned US that any "threat against Iran will be met with a firm and decisive slap in response."