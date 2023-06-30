US envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, placed on unpaid leave over security clearance investigation

Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran, has reportedly been placed on unpaid leave starting Thursday. As per a CNN report citing multiple sources, the step was taken after Malley's security clearance was suspended earlier this year due to an investigation into his handling of classified material.

"I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favourably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave," said Malley while talking to CNN. The investigation The State Department's diplomatic security initiated the investigation, which focused on potential mishandling of classified information.

An anonymous US official told CNN that while the investigation was ongoing, Malley remained in his position but was prohibited from accessing classified information.

The specific reasons for the suspension of his security clearance have not been disclosed, and there is no indication of a criminal probe related to the matter.

Reportedly, the decision to suspend Malley's security clearance was not widely communicated within the State Department or the Biden administration. Some officials were informed that Malley was dealing with personal matters, which explained his reduced involvement in the Iran portfolio. Malley's replacement Abram Paley has been designated as the acting Special Envoy for Iran, assuming responsibility for the Department's work.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller confirmed to CNN that Malley was on leave.

"Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area," said Miller. Malley and the role he played in US-Iran relations Before his security clearance was suspended and he was placed on leave, Rob Malley had been actively involved in the Biden administration's attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

This agreement poses a significant foreign policy challenge for the US. It was abandoned by former President Donald Trump.

Malley, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, was part of the diplomatic team that negotiated the Iran nuclear deal under President Barack Obama.

Additionally, Malley had been at the forefront of efforts to secure the release of Americans who were wrongfully detained in Iran.