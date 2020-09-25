US Elections: Fierce debate ensues on transition of power after Trump's statement

The crowds at election rallies are gaining strength. Doubts are being cast on the fairness of the election process. A fierce debate has ensued over the peaceful transition of power. And Donald Trump has reiterated his offer to mediate in India-China standoff.

Speaking to reporters outside White House earlier today, Trump delved into his nomination for the Nobel Prize and then switched to the ongoing India China face-off.

He said that two countries were having "substantial difficulty" and if America could help, it would love to help. Trump's own endless wars with China notwithstanding, he is convinced that he is the best person to negotiate peace.

The election battle has entered the final six-week stretch. Trump has upped the ante. He campaigned in two states in one day. He travelled to North Carolina and then to Florida. The rally venues were packed.

In his speech, Trump called Kamala Harris the 'furthest left' in the US Senate. And Joe Biden the 'lowest energy individual' he had ever seen.

"Supposing he never campaigns and he wins, you know how badly I'm going to feel. I'm working hard and you got to work hard. And you know what? I said it today. We cannot have a low-energy individual as our president. We can't. And he's the lowest energy individual I've ever seen...," said Trump.

"Kamala, you know, Kamala is further left than Bernie. I didn't know that. She is the furthest left in the U.S. Senate," he added.

Meanwhile, the transition of power after elections has become a subject of debate. Trump has refused a peaceful transition of power casting doubts on election process. but his fellow republicans do not support his stance. They think he is pushing it too far. This includes Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, and Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney.

They all have reaffirmed their faith in the final results. They are promising a peaceful transition. The democrats have found new fodder.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump for disrespecting his oath to office. And she reminded him that he is not in North Korea.

"...I remind him that you are not in North Korea. You are not in Turkey. You are not in Russia, Mr President. And by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America. It is a democracy. So why don't you just... try for a moment to honour your oath of office," she said.

Speaking of the constitution, Donald Trump went to pay his repects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the deceased Supreme Court judge. First lady Melania Trump accompanies him. Both of them had their faces covered in masks. As the couple emerged on the steps of the Supreme Court building, something unusual happened. The people who had gathered started shouting "Vote him out!"