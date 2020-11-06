US election results 2020: As Biden continues to win, Trump refuses to accept results

It is day three of counting and there is still no clear winner to report, however, there is all likelihood it's Joe Biden.

Reports say the Secret Service is ramping up Biden's security. They have sent a squad of agents to add to the security bubble around Biden at the Wilmington Convention Centre.

The Wilmington New Castle airport has been declared as the national defence airspace. A team of secret service agents has reportedly been on standby for Biden since last week. Some reporters on the ground have observed the changes already with additional security assets spotted in Biden's motorcade.

It consistent with the presidential entourages. They are reportedly equipped to handle a wide variety of threats while it is not a full protective detail but the deployment moves closer in that direction. The Secret Service will have to wait for the result for a full deployment, since counting is still underway more than 139 million votes have been counted which is more than 90 per cent of the votes cast but the race is still close and the process has been slow.

It gave polling agency enough time to conduct another opinion poll. The question posed to Americans was this: what will the result be? Fifty two per cent of the respondents said Biden is winning, 20 per cent said Trump is winning and 28 per cent are unsure about the result but Americans can be sure about is this - Donald Trump is in no mood to vacate the White House. He has refused to accept the outcome which he obviously believes will be against him.

Trump says he is being cheated out of a victory. He held a press conference to complain about his losses as major American networks cut out of his speech the moment Trump claimed voter fraud. They didn't wait for him to finish the speech. He also went to court but not much luck there either.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan found no merit in Trump's claims. They tossed out the cases filed by him. Election officials, courts and the media - all of them say Trump has no evidence of fraud but Trump keeps pushing America towards a nightmare - a constitutional crisis that could drag on for weeks.

The votes are still being counted but a Biden's victory now looks like just a matter of time. He will be the 46th president of the United States. Trump will not accept that so he called for a press briefing. His first one since election day, he claimed the Democrats are stealing the election.

Trump said he has won but the ballots have been compromised.

"Good evening. I'd like to provide the American people with an update on our efforts to protect the integrity of our very important 2020 election. If you count the legal votes, I easily win, if you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," the US president said.

On the other side, Joe Biden senses a victory. He addressed the press and the American citizens too. He didn't claim victory but he said there is no doubt that he will win.

However, the Trump camp continues to protest and there is a risk it could get violent. In Las Vegas, Trump supporters gathered outside the voting centre. A counting centre in Arizona witnessed similar scenes. There were pro-Trump protests in Miami too. Reports say some Trump supporters in America were spotted with guns. It poses a major threat to the counting process.