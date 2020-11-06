US election results 2020: US state of Georgia to recount vote, says official

According to Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger the state will recount votes in the US elections. | US Elections LIVE: Biden leads in Pennsylvania; moves closer to victory

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Raffensperger said.

Trump's campaign team said: "The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final."



"This election is not over," his campaign said even as Biden is currently leading in key battleground states of Georgia and Nevada.

"The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country," Raffensperger said, adding,"the stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We'll get it right and we'll defend the integrity of our elections."

Biden's current electoral college votes stand at 253, if he wins in Pennsylvania he will pass the threshold of 270 needed to seal victory.

According to reports, Biden is leading in Pennsylvania by 5,594 votes.