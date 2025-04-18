US military strikes destroyed a major fuel port in Yemen on Thursday, with an aim to "degrade" the port, which is notably an "economic source of power" for the Houthi rebels.

Advertisment

The US military announced that it conducted strikes on Yemen's Ras Isa Port, which was a key source of "illegal revenue" for the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The military further said that the Houthi terror group had used the port to "sustain their military operations".

“Despite the Foreign Terrorist Designation that went into effect on 05 April, ships have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Isa. Profits from these illegal sales are directly funding and sustaining Houthi terrorist efforts,” CENTCON said in a statement.

Advertisment

Also read: US destroys Houthi fuel port in Yemen, 20 reported dead

At least 38 people were killed during the attack, according to the Houthis. This comes as the US military stepped up its attacks on Houthis.

The US CENTCOM aimed to eliminate the source of fuel for Iran-backed Houthi and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded their efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years, the statement read.

Advertisment

Destruction of Houthi Controlled Ras Isa Fuel Port



The Houthis have continued to benefit economically and militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to sustain their… pic.twitter.com/SRiELV4juk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 17, 2025

“The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen.”

Also read: US accuses Chinese satellite firm of supporting Houthi attacks on American warships, vessels

However, this strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, "who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully.”

The US warned Houthis, their "masters" Iran, and others who abet their terrorist actions that the "world will not accept illicit smuggling of fuel and war material to a terrorist organization."

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels began attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden after the Israel-Hamas war started in October 2023.

Although, the US began attacks on Houthis under former President Joe Biden's administration, but, last month, the US increased its attacks on the Houthi targets in Yemen.

WATCH | US-Houthi conflict: US destroys Yemen fuel port, blames Chinese firm for aiding Houthis