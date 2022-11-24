US DoJ asks former VP Mike Pence to testify in Jan 06 Capitol attack probe

The US Department of Justice has asked Mike Pence, former vice president to testify in its investigation of former US President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn 2020 presidential election results.

As per media reports, Pence in August said that he'll consider the request to appear as a witness as it's a criminal investigation. Later, during his interview with CBS News last week, the former vice president accused the January 06 committee of being "partisan." When asked, whether he'll voluntarily testify for the investigation, he said, "I'm closing door on that."

The US Attorney General Merrick Garland last week has named a special counsel to overlook the two federal investigations against Trump. One will focus on his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results, and US capitol attack and the other one will focus on government documents seized during an FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence, AFP reported.

The special counsel will define whether the former US president will face any charges.

During this, Pence's testimony might help to certify Trump's attempts on Biden's 2021 win.

Trump has been openly pressurising Pence to not certify the 2020 election results, but the vice president resisted his demands. He called Trump's actions on January 06, 2021, "reckless."

If Pence agrees to testify himself before the committee, Trump might attempt to obstruct Pence's testimony by claiming executive privileges. As he did with officials who are now summoned who were called for questioning. Till now, Pence has not actually been summoned.

(With inputs from agencies)