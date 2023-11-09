US: Detroit Police claims no antisemitism angle in Samantha Woll's murder case

Police in the city of Detroit in the United States said that they had arrested a suspect on Wednesday (Nov 8) in the case of the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Woll's stabbing had created a wave of worry among the Jewish citizens of the United States amid growing pro-Palestinian sentiment across the nation in the wake of Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll," Detroit Police said in a statement attributed t the chief James E. White wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll," Detroit Police said in a statement attributed t the chief James E. White wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case... The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain... Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation," Woll was quoted as saying on X.

Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, investigators said.

Officers reportedly responded to a 911 call about someone "lying on the ground unresponsive" and found her body outside the home.

Despite her prominent position in the Jewish community, police claims that no evidence had surfaced to suggest that the killing was motivated by antisemitism

The police did not announce any charges in the case either.

The police maintains that Woll’s death does not appear to be a result of antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral Oct. 22, according to the Associated Pres. She had worked for US House Representative Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel, both Democrats.