US detects first cases of South African variant amid virus surge

South Carolina in the United States detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa in two adults who reportedly had no travel history.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director said that, “While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together.” Traxler added that “the fight against this deadly virus is far from over”.

Minnesota officials had earlier reported the first case of the variant found in Brazil after a person arrived in the United States after visiting the South American nation. The South African variant was first reported in October last year since then it has spread to at least 24 countries.

The United States is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 25 million coronavirus cases and 429,870 fatalities .

New Zealand became the latest country to confirm two new cases of the South African coronavirus strain on Thursday. The virus cases were detected in Pullman hotel in Auckland ending a run of over two months with no cases in the community.

Auckland was under two-week lockdown in August last year after an outbreak. Portugal had said earlier that it was suspending flights to Brazil due to surge in coronavirus cases and the detection of the new variant. Britain, the United States, Italy and Peru have already barred flights from Brazil.

Germany and Denmark earlier had also detected the South African virus variant.

Amid the surge in cases, Moderna confirmed that its lab studies showed coronavirus vaccine was effective against variants of the virus.