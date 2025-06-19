/US Def Secretary Hegseth spars with Democratic senators during heated hearing, gets hammered

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bickered with some Democratic senators who grilled him at a congressional hearing Wednesday about the Trump administration’s latest military actions.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, got into a heated exchange with Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who questioned him over the military’s authority to arrest and detain protesters. “It’s sort of amusing the extent to which the speculation is out there,” Hegseth said before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“So what is the order? Then list it out for us. List it out for us. Be a man. Did you authorise them to detain or arrest?,” said Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who served in Iraq, and then questioned Hegseth about the possibility of an order given for the military to use lethal force against protesters.

“I’m just asking the question. Don’t laugh,” Slotkin said after Hegseth brushed off the question.

“What is that based on? What evidence do you have that that order has ever been given?” Hegseth responded.

Slotkin cited his predecessor, Mark Esper’s memoir where he claimed Trump inquired if the military could shoot protesters who demonstrated in the streets during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

“He had more guts and balls than you because he said, I’m not going to send in a uniformed military to do something that I know in my gut isn’t right … You’re pooh-poohing this,” the senator said.

Hegseth then testified that there was “zero indication that an order was given to shoot protesters and that has not happened.”

Grilled on social media influencer Laura Loomer’s role

Hegseth responded similarly when questioned by Sen. Jacky Rosen, earlier in the hearing.

Rosen asked about the firings of several top national security officials, including the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, that were allegedly done at the request of far-right social media influencer Laura Loomer.

“She’s been denounced even by Republicans, and the idea is that any leaders within our agency responsible for our nation’s security, somebody would be dismissed based on the advice of a social media influencer,” Rosen said.

Hegseth reiterated that the panel should not be “believing everything you read in the media”.

“I don’t discuss who I talk about anything with, but ultimately, this is my decision and he serves at the pleasure of the president and that’s why he’s no longer there,” he said.

“Do you believe it’s appropriate for social media to influence personnel decisions in your department, yes or no?” Rosen asked, but the time had expired by then.

Hegseth took a beat, and said, “I believe your time is up.”

Rosen pushed back.