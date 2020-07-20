US coronavirus cases rise by more than 60,000 in one day to surpass 3.76 million: Johns Hopkins University

The number of deaths in US due to novel coronavirus has now crossed 140,000 and the country has recorded 63,872 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, according to the latest John Hopkins University data.

July has been the deadliest month of the pandemic in Texas, with nearly a third of the more than 3,700 coronavirus deaths in the state reported so far this month.

In one county, 85 infants under the age of one have tested positive.

That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest hit by the global pandemic, at 3,762,081, the Baltimore-based University said at 8:30 pm.

Another 514 deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 140,474.

The US has recorded more than 60,000 new cases every day for the last six days, peaking at a record 77,638 infections on Friday.

America is losing about 5,000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighbouring Canada has reported total deaths of 8,800 since the pandemic started.



