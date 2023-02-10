US: Congresswoman defends herself from attacker in elevator by hurling hot coffee at him; man arrested

Rep. Angie Craig , a Minnesota congresswoman defended herself from an attacker in her Washington DC apartment building's elevator by hurling hot coffee at him, according to a police report. Craig was assaulted in the elevator on Thursday (February 9) morning, according to a statement from her chief of staff.

"Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," the statement said.

Craig told investigators that the man followed her into the elevator and "began to randomly do push ups" after she said good morning to him in the building's lobby. The man then "punched her on the chin area of her face, and later grabbed her neck," the police report said, according to Bloomberg. Craig "defended herself by tossing her hot coffee" at him, it added. According to the chief of staff's account, Craig immediately dialled 911, and the attacker left the area, as reported by the BBC.

The statement said, "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."

On Thursday night (February 9), police said that a man had been detained. The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia reported that 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, had been detained and was facing assault charges.

When in the building lobby, the individual had been "behaving erratically as if he were under the influence of an unknown narcotic," according to the police report. He had "no fixed address," according to police.

Craig, a Democrat, was chosen to serve in Congress for the first time in 2018. She represents Minnesota's 2nd district.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a fellow Minnesota Democrat, tweeted: “To give you a sense of how strong Angie Craig is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district. No one messes with Angie.”

House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, House leader of the Democrats, said his caucus was “horrified” by Craig’s assault.